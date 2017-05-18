Second Labour council group barred fr...

Second Labour council group barred from Tory coalition deal

11 hrs ago

Kezia Dugdale has defended her leadership of the Scottish Labour Party amid a claim it is in "meltdown" over council coalitions. Ms Dugdale criticised the Tories and the SNP, saying it was their "petty" politics that had forced her party into the centre of power-sharing talks across the country.

Chicago, IL

