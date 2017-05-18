Search still on for missing mum after...

Search still on for missing mum after newborn baby found dead in Hampshire park

12 hrs ago

The search is still on for a missing mum after a baby was found dead in in a Hampshire park. Police are growing increasingly concerned for the mother's welfare afer the body of the newborn was found in Manor Park, Church Hill, Aldershot, at about 1.30pm on Friday.

Chicago, IL

