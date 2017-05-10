Remember some of the best and worst o...

Remember some of the best and worst of the UK's Eurovision entries

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

From Bucks Fizz to Daz Sampson, the UK has offered its neighbours in Europe some interesting delicacies across the 61-year history of the Eurovision song contest. Ahead of Saturday night's finale, we take a look at the UK's most successful and most tragic attempts at wooing the continent in the competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) 7 hr Hateromanians 115
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 23 hr Go Trump 4
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... Sat Lawrence Wolf 21
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... May 11 Checkmate 2
News Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ... May 10 Sad goings on 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... May 6 history 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC