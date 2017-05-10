Rare Harry Potter prequel stolen in British burglary

A rare Harry Potter prequel handwritten by author JK Rowling on a postcard has been stolen during a burglary in central England, police said today as they appealed for help from fans of the wizard across the world. The 800-word story, set three years before Harry Potter is born and which sold for 25,000 pounds at a charity auction in 2008, was stolen from a property in Birmingham between April 13-24.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.