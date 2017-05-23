RAF graduates wished - best of Britis...

RAF graduates wished - best of British luck' by Duchess of Cornwall

Read more: Enfield Independent

The Duchess of Cornwall wished new RAF graduates the "very best of British luck" as she highlighted the Air Force's "vital role in protecting our nation" during "troubled times". Military troops are being deployed across the country, including to key sites such as Parliament, Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

Chicago, IL

