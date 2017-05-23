Police officer among victims of Manchester Arena bomb attack
The youngest person known to have died is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, who was at the concert with her mother. Georgina, from Chorley, was in her second year of studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, and had previously been a pupil at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Left s Road Leads To Manchester
|10 min
|vuk
|2
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|21 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|8
|New mayor supports young people
|Wed
|not all eh
|1
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|May 19
|Meanwhile
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|May 15
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC