People in 'S-Town' have some words of their own for podcast
Attention is often a hard-won commodity out in the country, and sometimes it's the last thing a little town wants. Residents puff out their chests when a high school in a rural town upends a big-city rival to win a championship, but they're just as likely to be deflated by some dash of infamy - a tornado that wipes out a trailer park or a neighbour who winds up on a wanted poster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|1 hr
|Churchlady
|14
|Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ...
|8 hr
|Sad goings on
|1
|Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har...
|21 hr
|RUN HARRY
|1
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|Tue
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor...
|May 6
|history
|1
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|May 6
|Spillover comes here
|34
|Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a...
|May 3
|iPads expensive 4...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC