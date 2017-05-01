Paparazzi on trial over topless photos of British royal Kate

In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to runners as she prepares to take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London. Three photographers have appeared in a French court on Tuesday May 2, 2017, over topless photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge, an invasion of privacy case that has outraged Britain's royal family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.