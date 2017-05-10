New faces around the county council c...

New faces around the county council cabinet table

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Witney Gazette

After cutting a deal with two independent councillors, Ian Hudspeth got the majority he needed to continue as leader of Oxfordshire County Council . Mr Hudspeth won the backing of independent councillors Mark Gray and Les Sibley to gain enough votes to avoid the need to form a 'coalition cabinet'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Tue nice 3
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... Mon BlunderCONS are l... 17
News Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig... Mon Theocraencyclical 2
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... May 15 okimar 22
News How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca... May 14 Wipe 1
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May 14 Hateromanians 115
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC