Morning travel, news and weather update

The sun is peaking through clouds this morning before it comes out in full force this afternoon, with highs of 15C. There are fewer southbound Thameslink trains towards Kent due to a signal fault between Bromley South and Sevenoaks, so there are minor delays on the line.
