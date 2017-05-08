Moped gangs armed with machetes terrorise public near Prince George's new school
Moped gangs armed with machetes have been terrorising the public just yards from Prince George's future primary school, with locals accusing police of failing to tackle the threat for several months. Residents in Battersea, south west London, said they had seen men on bikes waving the weapons as they sped through pedestrianised areas near the A 6,110-a-year day Thomas's Battersea school, which the young royal is due to attend from September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledbury Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|10 min
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor...
|Sat
|history
|1
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|May 6
|Spillover comes here
|34
|Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a...
|May 3
|iPads expensive 4...
|1
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|May 3
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma...
|May 1
|discocrisco
|1
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Apr 30
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC