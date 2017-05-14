Missing diver rescued after 11 hours in Pentland Firth

The man, who is reported to be "conscious and in a reasonable condition", has been taken to hospital after he was found, following a major search operation. Shetland Coastguard co-ordinated an "extensive search" of the Pentland Firth area overnight involving RNLI lifeboats from Thurso, Longhope and Stromness and two coastguard rescue helicopters.

