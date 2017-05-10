Meghan Markle attends polo match featuring Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry takes part in the annual Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park polo club in Ascot, Berkshire, England, Saturday, May 6, 2017. Britain's Prince Harry, on horse at right, takes part in the annual Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park polo club in Ascot, Berkshire, England, Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.