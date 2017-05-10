Maudie director about response to the film: - It's what you really hope for and more'
Within the first few pages she knew. Before she had even finished reading the script, she had emailed her agent asking what they would have to do to make this film happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|4 hr
|NAME
|6
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|6 hr
|Wipe
|1
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|Hateromanians
|115
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|Sat
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har...
|May 11
|Checkmate
|2
|Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ...
|May 10
|Sad goings on
|1
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC