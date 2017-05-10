Manifesto packs a punch: Five things ...

Manifesto packs a punch: Five things we learned from election campaign

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Labour dominated the headlines with its leaked manifesto, prompting former cabinet minister Douglas Alexander to reminisce about the glory days when John Prescott threw a punch at a member of the public and Jack Straw received a slow hand-clap by police officers. He tweeted: "So today it's worth remembering that when parties make manifesto plans the Gods often laugh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guardian-series.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... 16 hr Checkmate 2
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... 23 hr CodeTalker 19
News Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ... Wed Sad goings on 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... May 6 history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) May 6 Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... May 3 iPads expensive 4... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC