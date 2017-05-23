Manchester suicide bomber named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi
Police confirmed his name after armed officers carried out a dramatic raid on the redbrick semi in south Manchester where the 22-year-old was registered as living. Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said detectives were working to establish whether Abedi, whose attack left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, was working alone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New mayor supports young people
|4 hr
|not all eh
|1
|Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o...
|9 hr
|Geezer
|6
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|May 19
|Meanwhile
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|May 15
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
|Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC