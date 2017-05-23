Manchester suicide bomber named as 22...

Manchester suicide bomber named as 22-year-old Salman Abedi

Police confirmed his name after armed officers carried out a dramatic raid on the redbrick semi in south Manchester where the 22-year-old was registered as living. Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said detectives were working to establish whether Abedi, whose attack left 22 people dead, including an eight-year-old girl, was working alone.

