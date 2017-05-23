Manchester bombing: 3 more arrests ma...

Manchester bombing: 3 more arrests made after Ariana Grande concert attack

British police and intelligence agencies arrested three more suspects Wednesday in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing and moved quickly to secure key sites across the country, including Buckingham Palace and the British Parliament at Westminster. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the bomber, identified as British-born Libyan Salman Abedi, "likely" did not act alone when he killed 22 people and wounded dozens at an Ariana Grande concert Monday night in Manchester.

Chicago, IL

