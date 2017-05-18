M&S 'cock-up' as veggie recipe contains chicken
Marks and Spencer has upset thousands of its veggie customers by celebrating National Vegetarian Week with a link to recipes - including CHICKEN. The high street giant sent out emails praising the joys of the meat-free diet and inviting people to click on the 'veggie inspiration' link.
