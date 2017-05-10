Lorna eliminated from MasterChef as S...

Lorna eliminated from MasterChef as Secret Garden dish fails to enchant

MasterChef contestant Lorna has been given her marching orders after her meal inspired by The Secret Garden failed to enchant the judges. The 22-year-old, from London, said she was "so proud" of herself for getting to finals week as she was eliminated from the BBC competition.

