Long Delays: Two lanes closed on M5 south between North Petherton and Taunton
Highways England now says just one lane remains closed, with delays down to 30 minutes and traffic is expected to be back to normal by 11.30am or 11.45am. AVON and Somerset Police were called at 8.47am and there is believed to be a spillage on the carriageway.
