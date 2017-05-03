Lib Dem leader Farron confronted by a...

Lib Dem leader Farron confronted by angry pensioner over EU referendum

Pensioner Malcolm Baker told Mr Farron voters "did know" what they were voting for in the EU referendum and accused him of believing Leave supporters were racist. The party leader was in the middle of a television interview in Kidlington, near Oxford, when the 65-year-old took him to task over his position on the EU.

