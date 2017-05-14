Labour suffers bruising losses in Wales, but Tories fail to make inroads
First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones saw his party lose control of Bridgend, the area he represents in the Assembly, after losing 10 seats. The party was also dealt a severe blow in the South Wales valleys, with independents taking control of Blaenau Gwent.
