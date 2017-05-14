Labour suffers bruising losses in Wal...

Labour suffers bruising losses in Wales, but Tories fail to make inroads

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

First Minister and Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones saw his party lose control of Bridgend, the area he represents in the Assembly, after losing 10 seats. The party was also dealt a severe blow in the South Wales valleys, with independents taking control of Blaenau Gwent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... Wed iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Apr 29 they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,495 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC