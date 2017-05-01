Labour plans to empower renters - to ...

Labour plans to empower renters - to call time on bad landlords'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ealing Times

Labour has pledged a "consumer rights revolution" which will introduce legal minimum standards for all rental homes because people currently have "fewer rights renting a family home than you do buying a fridge-freezer". Shadow housing secretary John Healey said the plans will empower renters to "call time on bad landlords" by setting standards to ensure homes are "fit for human habitation".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ealing Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... 10 hr discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Sun Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Apr 29 they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC