Labour making ground on Tories following manifesto releases, polls say

18 hrs ago

Labour has closed the gap on Conservatives following the publication of party manifestos for the General Election, according to a series of opinion polls. As Jeremy Corbyn claimed his message was "getting through" to voters, four polls for the Sunday newspapers put Labour between 35% and 33%, up significantly on the scores as low as 26% it was recording early in the campaign.

