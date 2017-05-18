Ian Brady's ashes will not be scatter...

Ian Brady's ashes will not be scattered in Glasgow, city council says

Moors Murderer Ian Brady will not be cremated and have his ashes scattered in his native Glasgow, the city council has said. The 79-year-old child killer died on Monday after spending more than five decades behind bars for murders committed with partner Myra Hindley.

Chicago, IL

