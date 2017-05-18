Here comes Pippa: Britain's almost-ro...

Here comes Pippa: Britain's almost-royal wedding on the way

She played a memorable supporting role at sister Kate's 2011 wedding, but Pippa Middleton will take center stage Saturday at what looks to be the high society event of the year.

Chicago, IL

