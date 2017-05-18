Have you seen these men? Police belie...

Have you seen these men? Police believe they could be key witnesses to a murder

Detectives have released new images of men they want to speak to in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Bethnal Green. The CCTV stills show two people from York Hall, a health centre reknowned for boxing on Old Ford Road, Bethnal Green, on the evening of Luther's death.

