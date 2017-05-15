Harry Potter books are all very good, Theresa May tells pupil
Talk also turned to football during the visit to Nishkam Primary School in Handsworth and the eight-year-olds also showed off their knowledge of artist Henri Rousseau. Theresa May reveals she's a Harry Potter fan during a chat with schoolchildren in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/Aqlntxycmy Discussing books with one pupil who was a Harry Potter fan, Mrs May said: "I've read them all.
