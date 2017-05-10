Happy Valley reigns at the Bafta awar...

Happy Valley reigns at the Bafta awards as The Crown misses out

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Happy Valley has triumphed over The Crown at the Bafta TV awards, as the royal drama left empty handed despite racking up the most nominations with five nods. The police drama starring Sarah Lancashire snatched the best drama series prize from the big budget Netflix production, while Lancashire took the leading actress prize over The Crown's star Claire Foy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 8 hr NAME 6
News How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca... 11 hr Wipe 1
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) 21 hr Hateromanians 115
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... Sat Lawrence Wolf 21
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... May 11 Checkmate 2
News Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ... May 10 Sad goings on 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC