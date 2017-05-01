General Election: Labour selects Arun...

General Election: Labour selects Arundel and South Downs candidate

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: West Sussex Today

The constituency, which includes Barnham, Petworth, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Steyning, Henfield and Pulborough, has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1997. Current Tory MP Nick Herbert, who was first elected in 1997, has a majority of more than 26,000 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... 17 hr discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Sun Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Apr 29 they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,709,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC