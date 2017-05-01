General Election: Labour selects Arundel and South Downs candidate
The constituency, which includes Barnham, Petworth, Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint, Steyning, Henfield and Pulborough, has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1997. Current Tory MP Nick Herbert, who was first elected in 1997, has a majority of more than 26,000 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma...
|17 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|In Britain, between a rock and a hard place
|Sun
|Advents
|1
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|Apr 29
|they coming closer
|33
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Apr 26
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC