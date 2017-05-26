Ga. father tells Ariana Grande 'take ...

Ga. father tells Ariana Grande 'take care of you first' in touching letter

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Times Herald

A Georgia father of three girls told the pop star, "You don't have a dadgum thing to apologize for." Ga. father tells Ariana Grande 'take care of you first' in touching letter A Georgia father of three girls told the pop star, "You don't have a dadgum thing to apologize for."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... 15 hr Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... Thu Wake Up 1
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester Thu vuk 2
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... May 24 fingers mcgurke 8
News New mayor supports young people May 24 not all eh 1
News Times Square mayhem raises question about recen... May 19 Meanwhile 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,649 • Total comments across all topics: 281,314,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC