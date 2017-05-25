G7 leaders pressure tech firms on rem...

G7 leaders pressure tech firms on removing terror propaganda

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies on Friday put pressure on internet companies and social media sites to do more to stop the spread of "hateful ideology," appealing to their sense of social responsibility to more swiftly identify and remove terror propaganda. The measure signed by the seven nations' leaders was a show of solidarity with Britain following Monday's suicide bombing in Manchester, England that killed 22 outside a pop music concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CCNY-UTEP partner to produce next generation La... 18 hr Food farts 4
News ISIS video catches attention of security in Las... Thu Wake Up 1
News The Left s Road Leads To Manchester Thu vuk 2
News Top official says US hasn't verified IS claim o... May 24 fingers mcgurke 8
News New mayor supports young people May 24 not all eh 1
News Times Square mayhem raises question about recen... May 19 Meanwhile 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,240 • Total comments across all topics: 281,316,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC