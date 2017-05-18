Former Welsh first minster Rhodri Morgan died while cycling
The 77-year-old politician was "both the father of devolution and the father of the nations", former Welsh secretary Lord Hain said. A minute's silence was held at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, where a book of condolence for Mr Morgan has been opened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Tue
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|May 15
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
|Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|May 15
|okimar
|22
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|May 14
|Wipe
|1
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May 14
|Hateromanians
|115
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC