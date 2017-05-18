Former Welsh first minster Rhodri Mor...

Former Welsh first minster Rhodri Morgan died while cycling

Read more: Redditch Advertiser

The 77-year-old politician was "both the father of devolution and the father of the nations", former Welsh secretary Lord Hain said. A minute's silence was held at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, where a book of condolence for Mr Morgan has been opened.

Chicago, IL

