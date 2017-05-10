Fire breaks out at a fast-food restaurant in Tooting
Fire engines and the Heddlu at the shop next to McDonald's on Mitcham Rd in Tooting... pic.twitter.com/HPeOk8UY6X A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We were called to a fire in a cafA© in Mitcham Road at 11.28am. A217 Mitcham Rd btwn Franciscan Rd & Tooting High St- the road is closed due to a building fire.
