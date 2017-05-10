Farron: - Wales will be taken for gra...

Farron: - Wales will be taken for granted' if Tories win big in election

Wales will be ignored and taken for granted if the Tories win an election landslide, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has said. Launching the Welsh Lib Dem General Election campaign in Cardiff, Mr Farron claimed only his party could mount an effective opposition to a re-elected Conservative government.

