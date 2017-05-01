Extremely lucky' surfer survives more...

Extremely lucky' surfer survives more than 30 hours at sea

A surfer who survived more than 30 hours stranded at sea on his board has been described as "extremely lucky". Matthew Bryce, 22, was reported missing by family when he failed to return from a surfing trip off the Argyll coast of Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

