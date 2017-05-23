Extra armed police at Wembley for FA ...

Extra armed police at Wembley for FA Cup final

Read more: Redditch Advertiser

Extra armed police officers will be deployed at Wembley for this weekend's FA Cup Final and at Twickenham for the Aviva Premiership final, Scotland Yard said. A full review of the security and policing operations for the weekend's sporting events - the climax of the football and rugby season - is under way in the aftermath of the Manchester suicide bombing and as Britain stands on a severe terror threat level.

Chicago, IL

