Ex-EDL leader Tommy Robinson spared jail for contempt of court

The former leader of the English Defence League has been given a suspended prison sentence for contempt of court after trying to film four men who were on trial accused of gang-raping a teenage girl, it can now be reported. A judge said her decision on whether to send Tommy Robinson, 34, to jail immediately was on a "knife-edge" after he tried to confront the accused men at Canterbury Crown Court in Kent on May 8. In video posted online as the trial was part-heard, Robinson filmed himself describing the "Muslim" defendants as "paedophiles" and that "it's going on across our country".

