Ex-army man exposed himself to women 'for a thrill'

Glyn Lewis had just been discharged from his job in the Bomb Disposal unit in the British Army when he found himself drawn to carrying out the depraved acts. Oxford Crown Court heard on Thursday that the 27-year old 'did it for a thrill' after being caught exposing himself and committing a sexual act in front of two women on three occasions in Abingdon and Wantage.

