Ex-army man exposed himself to women ...

Ex-army man exposed himself to women 'for a thrill'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Glyn Lewis had just been discharged from his job in the Bomb Disposal unit in the British Army when he found himself drawn to carrying out the depraved acts. Oxford Crown Court heard on Thursday that the 27-year old 'did it for a thrill' after being caught exposing himself and committing a sexual act in front of two women on three occasions in Abingdon and Wantage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... 17 hr history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Sat Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... May 3 iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC