England's loveliest outdoor loo restored to its Victorian grandeur
A Victorian outside toilet built for the exclusive use of a wealthy family and their guests has been fully restored after decades hidden under a mountain of ivy. English Heritage said the the brick structure in the grounds of Brodsworth Hall, in South Yorkshire, is England's poshest privy and a rare surviving example.
