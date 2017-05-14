England's loveliest outdoor loo resto...

England's loveliest outdoor loo restored to its Victorian grandeur

A Victorian outside toilet built for the exclusive use of a wealthy family and their guests has been fully restored after decades hidden under a mountain of ivy. English Heritage said the the brick structure in the grounds of Brodsworth Hall, in South Yorkshire, is England's poshest privy and a rare surviving example.

