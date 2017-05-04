Discover the future of West Midland's...

Discover the future of West Midland's train services at public meeting

RAIL enthusiasts are being given the chance to pose questions about plans for the future of train services to industry representatives. A public meeting, hosted by the Stourbridge Line User Group, will take place from 7.30pm on Tuesday at Kidderminster's Severn Valley Railway station's King & Castle bar and restaurant.

