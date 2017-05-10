Dangerous predator jailed for terrify...

Dangerous predator jailed for terrifying sex attack on Oxford schoolgirl 30 years ago

Predator Philip Spriggs was finally linked to the attempted rape in Pullens Lane, Headington, after his DNA was matched to samples taken from his young victim's clothing at the time. The 52-year-old former council worker, formerly of Hillsale Piece, Littlemore, was yesterday jailed for 12 years at Oxford Crown Court, after being convicted by a jury last week.

