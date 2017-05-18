Damaged caused by the fire at a home in Kidlington. Pic: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service
Officers arrived to find family 'frantically looking for their cat' after a fire broke out at a home in Queens Avenue, Kidlington, on Friday night. Two firefighters entered the smoke-logged house and found the cat safe in an upstairs bedroom, before making sure the chip pan fire had been extinguished.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|Fri
|Meanwhile
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|May 15
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
|Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|May 15
|okimar
|22
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|May 14
|Wipe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC