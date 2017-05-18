Damaged caused by the fire at a home ...

Damaged caused by the fire at a home in Kidlington. Pic: Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Officers arrived to find family 'frantically looking for their cat' after a fire broke out at a home in Queens Avenue, Kidlington, on Friday night. Two firefighters entered the smoke-logged house and found the cat safe in an upstairs bedroom, before making sure the chip pan fire had been extinguished.

