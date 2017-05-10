Cribbs Causeway mall evacuated after ...

Cribbs Causeway mall evacuated after fire is started 'deliberately'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Gazette Series

Security at the mall alerted the fire services after smoke was spotted coming out of the women's toilets on the ground floor at 8.38pm last night. Firefighters from Patchway, Southmead, Avonmouth and Temple Back fire stations attended the incident, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gazette Series.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 33 min John McQuan 5
News How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca... 2 hr Wipe 1
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) 12 hr Hateromanians 115
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... Sat Lawrence Wolf 21
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... May 11 Checkmate 2
News Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ... May 10 Sad goings on 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,627 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC