County News: Grateful family thank firefighters for dog rescue
A Sussex family forced to flee from their new home in the middle of the night after their kitchen caught fire, have praised firefighters who saved the lives of their precious dogs. The Peussa family were woken by their smoke alarm in the early hours of March 30 to find their kitchen well-alight and their labrador springers, Otto and Digby, trapped inside.
