County News: Arrest made after man wi...

County News: Arrest made after man with gun spotted near schools

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Eastbourne Herald

Police have made an arrest after a man was spotted with a firearm near two Sussex schools was seen again yesterday evening . The 36-year-old Worthing man was detained on suspicion of two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, a spokesperson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eastbourne Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... Wed iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Wed Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Apr 29 they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC