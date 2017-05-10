Child poverty growing to horrendous levels under Tories and SNP: Gordon Brown
Progress on tackling poverty has stalled because politics is stuck between the "extremes" of Scottish and Brexit nationalism, Gordon Brown has said. The former prime minister used a campaign speech in Kirkcaldy, Fife, to highlight the "horrendous" scale of child poverty in Scotland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|6 hr
|Red Crosse
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|6 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har...
|Thu
|Checkmate
|2
|Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ...
|May 10
|Sad goings on
|1
|Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen...
|May 9
|Fundiementally ill
|1
|Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor...
|May 6
|history
|1
|New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09)
|May 6
|Spillover comes here
|34
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC