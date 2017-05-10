Child poverty growing to horrendous l...

Child poverty growing to horrendous levels under Tories and SNP: Gordon Brown

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bury Times

Progress on tackling poverty has stalled because politics is stuck between the "extremes" of Scottish and Brexit nationalism, Gordon Brown has said. The former prime minister used a campaign speech in Kirkcaldy, Fife, to highlight the "horrendous" scale of child poverty in Scotland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bury Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d... 6 hr Red Crosse 2
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... 6 hr Lawrence Wolf 21
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... Thu Checkmate 2
News Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ... May 10 Sad goings on 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... May 9 Fundiementally ill 1
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... May 6 history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) May 6 Spillover comes here 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC