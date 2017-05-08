Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heane...

Charles and Camilla tour Seamus Heaney centre as they begin visit

Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland at the start of a four-day visit to both parts of the island. Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall toured a visitor centre dedicated to the memory of late Nobel Laureate poet Seamus Heaney.

Chicago, IL

