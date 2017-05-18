Changes to rail services from this weekend
Rail passengers are being warned that late night train services into London are to change from Sunday with the introduction of Southern's new timetable. In a statement the train operator said passenger numbers have doubled in the past two decades and Network Rail needs additional time to carry out essential maintenance and improvement work to give passengers at busier times of the day a better journey across the congested Southern network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bognor Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Times Square mayhem raises question about recen...
|6 hr
|Meanwhile
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Trump considering numerous candidates for FBI d...
|May 15
|BlunderCONS are l...
|17
|Weird and Wonderful Wood in Haughley Park delig...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|2
|Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne...
|May 15
|okimar
|22
|How Toronto demolished the finest mansion in Ca...
|May 14
|Wipe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC