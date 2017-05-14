British man jailed in US for trying t...

British man jailed in US for trying to grab gun at Trump rally returns to UK

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Watford Observer

A British man jailed for trying to grab a policeman's gun at a Donald Trump rally in an apparent assassination bid has returned to the UK. Sources close to the family confirmed Michael Sandford landed at Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning, nearly five months into a year-long sentence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watford Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... Wed iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Wed Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Apr 29 they coming closer 33
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC